Aloysius Kachelmeier, 92, of Sleepy Eye, died on March 31, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Private Family Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, April 4. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Aloysius Thomas Kachelmeier "Ollie" was born Jan.14, 1928 in Sleepy Eye, to John and Mary (Neubauer) Kachelmeier. He graduated from St. Mary's School in Sleepy Eye. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Catholic Order of Foresters and Knights of Columbus. Ollie lived his entire life on the family farm south of Sleepy Eye. His last seven years were at Countryside and Care Center in Sleepy Eye. He made many friends while living there. His greatest passion was farming. He was content whether it was field work, walking in the woods or just sitting in his swing watching the many deer and other wildlife. Ollie was always kindhearted and soft spoken with a deep faith in God. He also enjoyed traveling with his buddies and bowling.
Ollie is survived by his sister-in-law, Elaine Kachelmeier; his caregivers (Nephew): Thomas (Bernadette) Kachelmeier and many other nieces and nephews. Ollie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph (Alice), Anthony, John J. (Donna) and sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary (Leo) Mathiowetz and Delores (Harold) Portner. A special thank you from the family is extended to all of Ollie's caregivers, nurses and hospice workers who provided such wonderful care to him.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020