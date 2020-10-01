1/1
Ann Hillesheim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Hillesheim, 65, of Sleepy Eye passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Mankato.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ann is survived by her husband William; their children, Stacy Hillesheim and Wade Hillesheim; grandson, Dakota; sisters, Patty Larson, Mary Ellen Neuman, Jeanie Lambrecht; brothers, Paul Braun, Mark Braun and Dale Braun.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Ann T. Braun was born April 23, 1955 in New Ulm to Victor and Eileen (Schumacher) Braun. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1972. After high school she married William Hillesheim on November 9, 1974 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm. She worked as a secretary for eight years at Cathedral High School and then went to work at New Ulm High School for over 30 years. She enjoyed motorcycling, four wheeling and loved to go camping and spending time with her dogs. She will be missed by all who knew her. Blessed be her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved