Ann Hillesheim, 65, of Sleepy Eye passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Mankato.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ann is survived by her husband William; their children, Stacy Hillesheim and Wade Hillesheim; grandson, Dakota; sisters, Patty Larson, Mary Ellen Neuman, Jeanie Lambrecht; brothers, Paul Braun, Mark Braun and Dale Braun.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Ann T. Braun was born April 23, 1955 in New Ulm to Victor and Eileen (Schumacher) Braun. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1972. After high school she married William Hillesheim on November 9, 1974 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm. She worked as a secretary for eight years at Cathedral High School and then went to work at New Ulm High School for over 30 years. She enjoyed motorcycling, four wheeling and loved to go camping and spending time with her dogs. She will be missed by all who knew her. Blessed be her memory.

