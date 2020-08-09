1/1
Anthony John Hirman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony John Hirman Sr, 83, of New Hope, formerly of Renville, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at North Ridge Health and Rehab Center in New Hope. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Renville. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.
Anthony John Hirman was born on March 25, 1937, in Whitefield Township in Kandiyohi County to William and Theresa (Thoma) Hirman. He grew up on a farm near Roseland. Anthony worked as a farm hand for various farmers in the area for over 40 years. He was united in marriage to Nancy Reynolds in August of 1971 and they later divorced. He also enjoyed gardening and he was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his sons and daughter: Anthony, Jr. (and Tammy) of Coon Rapids, Shawn of Kansas City, and Heidi Hirman of St. Cloud; his grandchildren: Samantha Hirman, Donte Hirman, Dion Hirman, Daija Hirman, Keonne Palmer, and Kajuan Palmer; his great grandchildren: Jaelyn Hirman, Zayden Hirman, and Daijon Hirman; his brother and sisters: Milton Hirman of Benton, AR, Beverly (and Bill) Spies of Kimball, Pat Serbus of Danube, and Colleen (and Gene) Allex of Danube; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Aug. 9 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved