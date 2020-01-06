|
|
Arlene Schultz, 86, of rural Sleepy Eye, died on Jan. 2, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m., and will continue on Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m., at Chapel of the Good Shepherd, St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Service will be held at Chapel of the Good Shepherd, St. John Lutheran Home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. The clergy will be Chaplain Noel Wetter and Pastor Dan Larsen. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Arlene was born Nov. 6, 1933 on a family farm near Mt. Lake, to James and Myrtle (Peterson) Willaby. She attended Cottonwood country school and then attended Comfrey public school and graduated in 1951. She then attended Commercial College in Mankato. On June 3, 1953, she married Arnold Schultz at Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield. They farmed in Redwood and Brown County from 1955 until 2003. Arlene was an avid gardener of both flower gardens and vegetable gardens it is where most of her summer days were spent. She canned veggies for everyone and was most famous for her pickles. She was the chief grounds keeper and the yard was always meticulous. You would also find her at many a craft show selling her creations, always decorating herself and her home for each changing season. She belonged to The Brookeville Harmony Homemakers and Zion Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Arlene enjoyed spending time with family especially the grandchildren and she did a great job of spoiling them. She shared her love through food, cooking amazing meals and making sure everyone had a lunch packed no matter what field they were working in.
Survivors include sons: Jerry (Vicky) and Kevin (Carma); daughters: Pam (Terry) Wendt and Connie (Gil) Dahlberg; daughter-in-law, Michelle Schultz; and 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; sisters: Irene Bochman and Myrtle (Jim) Vrieze; brother, Arnold (Leona) Willaby; sisters-in-law: Melva Willaby and Verna Timm; and brother-in-law Richard Boettger. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold Schultz; son, Keith (Sam) Schultz; granddaughter, Jennifer Schultz; sisters: Dorothy Stelzer and Phyllis Ellenson; brother, Leo Willaby; brothers-in-law: Darell Timm, Leland Bochman, Jack Ellenson, and Cyril Stelzer; and sister-in-law, Alice Boettger.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020