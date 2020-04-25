|
|
Barb Ann (Ring) Ladd died peacefully at home on April 23, 2020 after a three-year long battle with cancer. Private Graveside service will be held at Home Cemetery, Sleepy Eye on Saturday, May 2. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong and Kevin Aaker. Interment of John and Barb Ladd will follow the graveside service. Arrangements are withSturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Ladd Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Virginia Piper Cancer Center.
Barb was born on Sept. 4, 1964 to Herbert and Sylvia (Groff) Ring in Sleepy Eye. She attended Springfield Public High School, graduating in 1984. Barb married John Ladd on June 30, 1989 in Brookings, S.D. John and Barb made their home in Sleepy Eye where Barb became an instant mother to Johnny and Bobby Sue. She found her true calling in being their mother and thoroughly enjoyed raising them. After the kids were grown, Barb went to work at Sleepy Eye Public School as a custodian. She looked forward to interacting with students and staff there every day. She continued to work there until her cancer diagnosis in 2017. Barb enjoyed being around her grandkids and helping them with numerous activities. She liked to watch them play outside and on team sports. She often would play along with them when it came to board games and cards. She had a way of always being able to make someone smile and laugh, especially her family. Among the numerous outdoor activities Barb partook in, she enjoyed camping the most. She and John had many camping trips over the years and would rarely miss a family reunion camping weekend. It was there that two of her favorite things came together, camping and spending time with family.
Barb is survived by daughter, Bobby Sue (Anthony) McDermott; daughter-in-law, Kami Johnson; grandchildren: Jacob Ladd, Kelsey Ladd, Jonathon Ladd, Tanner Maurer; siblings: Paul Ring of Menahga, Dorothy (Melvin) Hoffman of Sleepy Eye, Nancy Wright of Sleepy Eye, Jerry (Laurie) Ring of Sleepy Eye; sister-in-law, Kathleen Ring of Bandera, Tex.; brother and sisters-in-law: George (Tricia) Ladd of Prior Lake, Nelson (Cindy) Ladd of Belle Plaine, Mary Beth (Kevin) Aaker of Luverne, Sr. Shirley Ladd of Sleepy Eye, James (Sherry) Ladd of Luverne, Jacqueline (Patrick) Krzmarzick of Sleepy Eye, Vickie Simon of Sleepy Eye, Gracia Bryant of Wakonda, S.D., numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Ladd; son, Johnny Ladd; granddaughter, McKaila; brothers: Carl Ring, Michael Ring; father and mother-in-law, Watson and Mary Ladd; brothers-in-law: Mike Ladd, Robert Simon, Pat Ladd and sister-in-law, Bobbie Ladd
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2020