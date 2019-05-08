|
Barb peacefully went home to be with her Savior on the morning of January 18, 2019 with her husband faithfully by her side. Barb's family invites those who knew and loved her to a time of visitation and memorial held in her honor on Saturday, May 18, at noon. The event will be held at Sleepy Eye Community Center in Sleepy Eye, with luncheon to follow the memorial.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Barbara Jean was born on Feb. 13, 1958 in Granite Falls, to Don and Phyllis Krueger. Barb grew up with her two older brothers, Gary and Mike, as well as her younger sister, Mary Jo. She spent a majority of her early years in Sleepy Eye, forming many lasting friendships, and also married her husband of almost 45 years while residing there. Barb's gentle nature and generosity towards others was only surpassed by her love for the Lord and desire to share the Good News of the Gospel with family and friends as well as all those whom she met. Barb especially enjoyed several verses from the Bible, including Isaiah 53 verses 5 and 11, Acts chapter 16 verse 31 and John chapter 3 verse 16 as well as chapter 14 verse 6. A verse that was particularly meaningful to Barb was Isaiah chapter 53 verse 5 which states, "But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement of our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed." Barb was a joyful mom to "her boys" Jesse and Justin. Her sons say she was the most wonderful mother. She had eagerly awaited becoming a grandmother and was thrilled when blessed with the title when her granddaughters Megan and Emily were born.
Barb is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel (Dan) Deibele; her sons: Jesse (Johanna) Deibele and Justin (Rachel) Deibele; her granddaughters: Megan and Emily Deibele; and a host of loving family members and friends including her siblings: Gary (Mary) Krueger, Mike (Faye) Krueger, Mary Jo (Tom) Schroepfer; her siblings: through marriage Dean (Chris) Deibele, Mary Bruess, Debbie (Greg) Braulick, Denice (Gary) Teipel, Dawn Deibele and many other family members who Barb loved and treasured spending time with. Barb was preceded in death by her parents: Don and Phyllis Krueger; her parent-in-laws: Virgil and Elaine Deibele; her brother-in-law, Bill Bruess; sister-in-law, Diane Deibele Pederson; niece, Courtney Pederson and other loved ones. A special thanks to Knute Nelson staff, hospice staff from Alexandria, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (especially Marilyn), and Todd County Health and Human Services for their professionalism and individualized care for Barb during a delicate time, it was so appreciated by Barb's family. They would also like to thank the Walmart family for the many years Barb enjoyed her work and friendships in Alexandria.
