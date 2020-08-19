Bernice A. Augustin, 96, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on August 18, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Private Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:30 am. Public visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:45 am at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth following COVID 19 regulations and social distancing guidelines. Public graveside will be at Noon at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth all are invited up to COVID regulations or 250 people following social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
A complete notice will follow.