|
|
Bernice Sophie Marsh, 90, of Sleepy Eye, died on May 10, 2019, at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. Memorial Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The clergy will be Deacon Mark Kober. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception will be held at St. Mary's Church Social Room following the interment. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Bernice "Toby" Sophie Marsh Zuhlsdorf was born on July 22, 1928 in Prairieville Township, to William and Francis (Riebel) Zuhlsdorf. She married Lester Marsh on July 29, 1953 in Reno, Nev. Toby worked as a waitress at Schultz Cafe in Sleepy Eye and bartended in Cobden. After marriage they moved to a farm near Cosmos. Later Toby and Lester moved to Colorado Springs and after retirement moved to Phoenix, Ariz., in 1960. In the late 1970s they returned to Minnesota. She enjoyed cooking, baking, being outdoors and canning and vegetable gardening.
She is survived by sisters: Gladys Zarn and Cathy Meyers, both of Sleepy Eye and brother, Albert (Pauline) Zuhlsdorf of Sleepy Eye. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lester; brothers: Leonard, Jerome, Donald, Richard, Bernard, Joseph and sisters: Marge Mishler, Evelyn Eckstein, Delores Eckstein and Eleanor Strong.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 28 to May 31, 2019