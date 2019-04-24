|
Betty "Jane" Goblirsch, 77, of rural Sleepy Eye, died April 22, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Friday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. There will be a parish prayer service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Betty was born on June 6, 1941 in Cascade, Iowa to Ed and Martina (Kurt) Stecklein. Jane grew up and graduated from high school in Cascade. After high school she worked as a Head Start cook. She married Jim "Junge" Goblirsch, Sr. on Sept. 2, 1967 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Jane was a homemaker and also worked at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center. She participated in the Brown County Fair, 4-H, Sherriff's Youth Program and was a Foster Parent She enjoyed puzzles, bingo, playing cards, reading, cooking, baking and anything Chicken! Jane loved keeping up with her family near and far.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Sr. "Junge" Goblirsch of Sleepy Eye; son, Jim Jr. and Karen Goblirsch of Vermillion, S.D.; grandchildren: Parker, Kennedy and Jake; She is also survived by siblings: Marnia Lehmann of Dubuque, Iowa, Shirley (Gene) Hoffmann of Cascade, Iowa, Judi (Al) Westhoff of Portland, Ore., Roland "Rollie" (Theresa) Stecklein of Cascade, Iowa, Ed (Shirley) Stecklein of Monticello, Iowa, sisters-in-laws: Barbara Stecklein of Cascade, Iowa, Marion Stecklein of Bellevue, Iowa; many nieces and nephews and a very supportive group of in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Peyton Goblirsch; sisters: Madonna Otting and Mary Ellen Stecklein; brothers: Clem and Lloyd (Bowdy) Stecklein and brothers-in-law, Elmer Lehmann and Bill Otting.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019