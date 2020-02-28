Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Japanese Martyrs
Leavenworth, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Japanese Martyrs
Leavenworth, MN
View Map
Blaine R. Pyan, 55, of rural Springfield, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs in Leavenworth, with Father Andy Michels and Fr. Paul Schumacher as con celebrants. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., and at the church one hour before Mass on Monday. There will be a Parish Prayer Service at 6pm Sunday at the funeral home. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
Blaine Rolland Pyan was born on Oct. 9, 1964, in Sleepy Eye, the son of Rolland and Karen (Trebesch) Pyan. Blaine grew up in Sleepy Eye and graduated from Sleepy Eye High School. During high school he started working at the Sleepy Eye Care Center and worked there until 1991. He then worked at Coleman Manufacturing, now called Sanborn Manufacturing, where he was still working. He married Rita Schumacher on Sept. 28, 2002 in Leavenworth. Blaine enjoyed camping, hunting, playing cards, and playing bean bags. He loved to socialize around the campfire with family and friends. He had been active in 4H in his youth and would work church dinners with Rita. Blaine liked to putz around the yard during his off time.
Blaine is survived by his wife, Rita Pyan; brothers: Boyd (Kari) of Jackson, Brad (Paulette) of Nicollet, Mike (Gabe) of New Ulm; sisters: Denise (Don) Lienig of New Ulm, Theresa (Leo) Moldan of Sleepy Eye, Colette Clay of Morgan; many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law: Wayne (Felicia) Schumacher, Calvin (Amy) Schumacher, George (Christine) Schumacher; and sister-in-law, Debra (Andrew) Manning. He is preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws: Dennis J and Marlys Schumacher.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020
