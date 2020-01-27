Home

Caroline Helen Steffl Obituary
Caroline Helen Steffl, 85, of Springfield, died on Jan. 21, 2020, at New Ulm Medical Center. Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m., at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield. Funeral Service will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield, on Monday, Feb. 3, at 11a.m. The clergy will be Father Phil Schotzko. Interment will be at St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Caroline Helen Fromm Steffl was born on March 7, 1934 in New Ulm, to Antone and Leona (Reibel) Fromm. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Sleepy Eye in 1952. She was a first attendant for Miss Sleepy Eye. Caroline married Cyril Thomas Steffl on Oct. 28, 1952 at St. Mary's Church in Sleepy Eye. Caroline was a bookkeeper for the family business, Steffl Well Drilling until 1995 when Cyril retired. She enjoyed fishing trips, gardening, baking, cooking, volunteering, traveling, playing cards, reading, dancing, entertaining large groups of people and spending time with family and friends. Caroline was a member of St. Raphael's Church where she was in the church choir, St. Anne's Alter committee and the CCW.
Caroline is survived by her sons: Michael (Roxy) Steffl of New London, Thomas (Lee) Steffl of Springfield; daughters: Sandra (Greg) Wille of Lamberton, Cheryl (Lowell) Lang of Springfield, Kay Steffl of Springfield, Lori (Jeff) Brown of New London; daughter-in-law, Monica (Bill) Whitmore of Lake Crystal; and 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and sisters-in-law: Alice Steffl of New Ulm and Carmen Steffl of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antone and Leona Fromm; husband, Cyril; son, Steven; brother, James Fromm and grandson, Luke Steffl.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020
