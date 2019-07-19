Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
1934 - 2019
Catherine M. Meyer Obituary
Catherine M. Meyer, 85, of Sleepy Eye, died on July 15, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception will be held in St. Mary's Church Social Room following the interment. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Catherine Marie Meyer was born on Feb. 26, 1934 in Sleepy Eye, the daughter of William and Frances (Riebel) Zuhlsdorf. Cathy spent her early years growing up in Sleepy Eye where she attended St. Mary's Catholic Schools and delivered papers and worked at Pietrus Foods. She then met the love of her life, Donald Meyer whom she later married on Sept. 28, 1950. The couple moved to Kansas before returning to Windom, and later St. James, where they raised their two daughters. In 1973, they moved to Crookston, where Cathy worked at the American Crystal Sugar Plant until she retired. They returned to Sleepy Eye where they enjoyed their retirement. Cathy enjoyed fishing, spending time at the local casino playing bingo, knitting and making quilts for her children, grandchildren and others.
She is survived by her daughters: Barbara (Scott) Beach of Apple Valley, Betty (Michael) Braun of Browerville; grandchildren: Jeri (Todd) Watkins of Wabasso, Nancy (Steve) Nichols of Champlin, Greg (Rebekah) Beach of Duluth, Tim (Kristin) Beach of Lakeville; great grandchildren: Josey, Amanda, Andy, Amber, Kairi, Henry, Lukas, Lydia, Zach and Jameson; brother, Albert (Pauline) Zuhlsdorf and sister, Gladys Zarn. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Leonard, Jerome, Donald, Bernard, Richard and Joseph and sisters: Marge Mishler, Evelyn Eckstein, Delores Eckstein, Eleanor Strong and Bernice Marsh.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from July 19 to July 22, 2019
