Charles Schmidt, 73, of Springfield died Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. Due to current social and COVID-19 constraints, a private family graveside service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield with Pastor Dan Larsen officiating. The Minnesota Valley Funeral Home in New Ulm is handling the arrangements. To leave an online condolence for his family or to sign the guest book go to www.mvfh.org
Charles Herman Schmidt was born July 25, 1946 in Springfield to Donald and Evelyn (Schultz) Schmidt. He was a graduate of Springfield High School. Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He was united in marriage to Marsha Joan Kaseforth on Dec. 23, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield. After marriage they resided in Springfield where Charles was employed as a contractor, a bartender, a cashier at Dave's Drive in Liquor and as a custodian at Zion Lutheran Church. His hobbies included playing cards, fishing, hunting, collecting numerous items and spending time with his granddaughter. Charles was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he was a past Board Member, American Legion Post #257 where he was a past Commander and member of the Sons of the American Legion and also the Darfur Sportsman's Club.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marsha Schmidt of Springfield; his daughter, Tammy Hatlestad and her special friend Eric Stockland of Spicer; a son, Matthew (Kari) Schmidt of Sleepy Eye; a granddaughter Sadie Hatlestad of Spicer; sisters:Barbara Ottaway of Calif., Diane (Steve) VanHee of S.D.; brother, Donald Schmidt Jr. of Springfield; brother-in-law, Louie Agre of Tex.; sisters-in-law, Donna Schmidt and Mary Paur both of Springfield; and brother-in-law, John (Roseanne) Kaseforth; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Agre; and brothers David and Clyde Schmidt.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2020