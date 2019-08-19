|
Charlotte Marie Beckman, 78, of Sleepy Eye, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2019, at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, as a result of a car accident.
Charlotte was born May 5, 1941 in Sleepy Eye, the daughter of Alfred C. and Freda K. Sellner. She married Jack Backman on July 25, 1981. She enjoyed crafting, old-time music, her two kittens, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Charlotte was a very dedicated family person and cherished times they could have together.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Raejean (Jeff) Bailey of Charleston S.C; daughter-in-law, Peggy Klotz, Owatonna; grandchildren, Kyle Hagel, Anthony (Katelyn) Hagel, John Klotz, Laura Klotz, Lisa Sollid, Andrew (Joana) Skoog, Lorae Skoog, Ryan Skoog, Jamie (Tom) Hostetler, and Erica Rennie; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Goldschmidt of Sveadahl, and Margie Losleben of Sleepy Eye. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Backman; son, Randall Klotz; daughter, Ranita Bjerke; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Losleben and Marvin Goldschmidt.
Charlotte donated her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School where it will be used for research, experimentation, and education. A private family service was held.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019