Charlotte Marie (Callanan) Wandersee, cherished wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend, passed peacefully on October 8, 2020. Char was born June 7, 1939 to Paul and Anna (Kielty) Callanan in Delton Township.
She was the 6th of 10 children in the Callanan Clan.
Charlotte married the love of her life, Wallace on February 22, 1959. They built a beautiful life together in Bloomington where they raised their six children with love and adoration.
Charlotte was the living embodiment of pure love. She loved fiercely and unconditionally. Whether family, friend, stranger or animal. Char welcomed with open arms and greeted others with her love. She loved to roller skate, bowl, dance, laugh, sing, sit around the table and talk the day away with a cup of coffee or glass of wine. She was an avid sports fan and Skip-bo competitor. She loved doing crossword puzzles and enjoyed her evening hot chocolate and toast, while sharing with the dogs.
Charlotte's dad, mom, big brother Paul, numerous family members, several friends and many pets were waiting to greet her in heaven.
Those here on earth celebrating her life include her loving husband Wally; devoted children: Colleen (Larry) Bloom, Cindy (Jeff) Nowitzke, Randy (Patty) Wandersee, Linda Kopp, Lee Wandersee, and Jody (Greg Dinkel) Wandersee; 14 beautiful grandchildren: Matthew and Ryan Bloom, Brian, Joel, Paul, and Lee Nowitzke, Brandon, Megan (Nick) Balistrieri, and Jon Wandersee, Allie, Kayla (Derek) Skala, and Kris (Kassie) Kopp, Haley and Jack Dinkel, and three precious great-grandchildren: Brooks Skala, and Ella and Emma Balistrieri, along with many siblings, "out"-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and family pets.
A celebration of her life was held on October 17, 2020 at her family church, Bloomington Lutheran Church in Bloomington and a reception followed at the family home. A graveside service was held the following Monday, October 19 at Dawn Valley Memorial Park, Bloomington.
She is enjoying eternal life with her Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Lung Association
, or an Animal Rescue Organization, in her name.