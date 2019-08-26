|
|
Charyl "Chary" Rae Heidemann, 73, of Sleepy Eye, died on Aug. 23, 2019 at Gil-Mor Manor, Morgan. Service will be held at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, Aug. 26, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the church. The clergy will be Pastor Chris Cordes. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception will be held in the church basement following the interment. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com
Charyl Rae Heidemann was born on July 2, 1946, in Watertown, S.D., to Orville and Ardis (Nyland) Michaelson. She was baptized on Oct. 13, 1946 at Grace Lutheran Church, in Watertown, S.D. She grew up in Cottonwood. Chary was confirmed May 21, 1961 at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood, and graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1964, and graduated from Willmar Community College in 1965, with a degree in Cosmetology. Chary was united in marriage to Edward "Ed" Heidemann on Oct. 18, 1969, at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. They made their home in Sleepy Eye. Chary owned and operated Chary's Beauty Salon for 40 years. After Chary closed the salon she worked for 12 years at Sleepy Eye Chiropractic. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran church. She loved crocheting, shopping, baking, reading and was a huge Vikings fan. Chary especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren!
She is survived by her sons: Mike (Amy) Heidemann of Morgan, Erik (Barbi) Heidemann of Minneapolis; grandchildren: Brianna, Kaleb, Aaron, Grace, Elliana, and Josephine; sister, Kary (Glenn) Brower of Cottonwood; brother-in-law, Gaylen (Judy) Class of Bloomington; nieces: Pam (late Dave Murray) Winkler, Shelle (Mark) Prairie, Lisa (Dave) Hanson; nephews: Jon (Dani) Brower and Dennison (Christy) Brower. Charyl is also survived other family and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed; parents, Orville and Ardis Michaelson; father and mother- in-law, Edward, Sr. and Ida Heidemann, and sister-in-law, Marian Class.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019