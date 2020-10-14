Claire McDowell

Claire Marie McDowell, formerly Claire Marie Hittesdorf, 71, passed away in her sleep October 5, 2020. Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. Public visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Covid-19 regulations including use of masks and size limitations will be followed. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Claire was born in Sleepy Eye on September 29, 1949, to Magnus and Ruby (Clasen) Hittesdorf. She grew up in Sleepy Eye and graduated from St. Mary's High School, graduating in 1967. She met and fell in love with David, a Tucson, Ariz., native, whom she married and followed all over the world. After Dave's retirement from the U.S. Navy, the family settled in Sleepy Eye. Claire worked as a nurse's assistant at Divine Providence Community Home for 25 years. She enjoyed playing cards, scrapbooking, embroidering and gardening. Claire was a member of Divine Providence Auxiliary, Council of Catholic Women and other church committees.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Suhua) McDowell of Fremont, Calif., and their son Journey of Oakland, Calif.; Aaron McDowell of Rochester, N.Y.; Christopher (Satoko) McDowell, and their children, Hina and Kosei, of Whispering Pines, N.C.; and Magnus (Kristine) McDowell, of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by her siblings, Patricia (Jerome) Weicherding, Carol Hittesdorf, Rosalie Hoeft, Marilyn (Gary) Vait, P.J. (Shari) Hittesdorf, all of Sleepy Eye, Joanne Johnson of New Ulm and Leslie (Gail) Hittesdorf of Little Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David who passed in 2019, and two brothers, Thomas and James Hittesdorf.