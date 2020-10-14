1/1
Claire McDowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Marie McDowell, formerly Claire Marie Hittesdorf, 71, passed away in her sleep October 5, 2020. Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. Public visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Covid-19 regulations including use of masks and size limitations will be followed. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Claire was born in Sleepy Eye on September 29, 1949, to Magnus and Ruby (Clasen) Hittesdorf. She grew up in Sleepy Eye and graduated from St. Mary's High School, graduating in 1967. She met and fell in love with David, a Tucson, Ariz., native, whom she married and followed all over the world. After Dave's retirement from the U.S. Navy, the family settled in Sleepy Eye. Claire worked as a nurse's assistant at Divine Providence Community Home for 25 years. She enjoyed playing cards, scrapbooking, embroidering and gardening. Claire was a member of Divine Providence Auxiliary, Council of Catholic Women and other church committees.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Suhua) McDowell of Fremont, Calif., and their son Journey of Oakland, Calif.; Aaron McDowell of Rochester, N.Y.; Christopher (Satoko) McDowell, and their children, Hina and Kosei, of Whispering Pines, N.C.; and Magnus (Kristine) McDowell, of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by her siblings, Patricia (Jerome) Weicherding, Carol Hittesdorf, Rosalie Hoeft, Marilyn (Gary) Vait, P.J. (Shari) Hittesdorf, all of Sleepy Eye, Joanne Johnson of New Ulm and Leslie (Gail) Hittesdorf of Little Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David who passed in 2019, and two brothers, Thomas and James Hittesdorf.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved