Rev. Clint Evans, 38, of Sleepy Eye, surrenderered to life after death on June 24, 2019 at 6:15 a.m., at Mayo Mankato Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service for Clint will be held on June 30, at Messiah United Methodist Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth, Minnesota 55447, from 4 to 7 p.m. The legacy of his life is fierce defense of the underdog, and his constant response regarding loving difficult people, to "always error on the side of grace."
He is survived by his wife, Sam; daughters: Kaylynn (8), Kelly (7), and Trinity (4 1/2); parents: Chuck and Dawn, Richfield; brothers: Korey, New York, and Darry, Minneapolis.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from June 27 to June 30, 2019
