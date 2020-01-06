|
Curtis Wells Wohlford, 80, of Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center, in Olathe, Kansas. A private graveside service was held on Monday, Jan. 6, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be held at Aberdeen Village, Olathe Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2254 Triplett Blvd, Akron, OH, 44312-2357 Akron, Ohio. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Curtis was born Oct. 12, 1939 in Sleepy Eye, to Wells and Esther (Jacobsen) Wohlford. Curt was a 1957 graduate of Sleepy Eye High School. He went on to work for Schweigert Meat Company. He married Sandra Soeldner in Aug. 23, 1958.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra (Soeldner) Wohlford; siblings, brother, Calvin Wohlford of Medelia, and sister, Irma (Wohlford) Lohrenz of Mountain Lake; children: Debra (Art) Tiihonen of O'Fallon, Mo., Daniel (Linda) Wohlford, of Overland Park, Kan., Scott (Patti) Wohlford of Lenexa, Kan., Timm (Karie) Wohlford of North Canton, Ohio, Mike (Cindy) Wohlford of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren: Curtis Wohlford, Courtney Howell, Cameron Wohlford, Christopher Tiihonen, Spencer Wohlford, Grant Wohlford, Logan Wohlford, Sierra Wohlford, Luke Wohlford, Brennen Wohlford, Katy Wohlford, Mary Wohlford; great-grandchildren: Noah Howell, Lily Wohlford, Grayson Wohlford and Ella Wohlford.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020