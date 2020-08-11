Daniel S. Murphy, 95, and longtime native, resident, and friend of Sleepy Eye, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6, 2020 at Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Due to current social constraints from Covid 19, a private family service was held at Faith United Methodist Church in Sleepy Eye. Pastor Gerhardt Miller officiated. Full military honors were provided. Burial will be in the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye at a later date. The Memorial Service was live streamed on Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes Facebook on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.mvfh.org.
Daniel is survived by his wife of over 69 years, B. Randeen Murphy; his children, Kevin (Eileen) Murphy of Meadowlakes, Texas, Patti (Dennis) Peterson of Pipestone, Paula Domena of Pipestone, Kelly (Jolinda) Murphy of Lolo, Mont., Pennie (Tom) Kral of Sleepy Eye; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian Pyan of St. Peter, Ardis (Clete) Schroepher of St. Peter; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Francesca Yablonski; great-grandson, Hunter Yablonski; sisters, Ruth Hornick, Harriet Lebert, and Jeane Hansen; a brother in infancy; his son-in-law, Rick Domena; and many other extended family members.
Daniel Sherman Murphy was born August 30, 1924 to James Jr. and Vesta (Sherman) Murphy in Sleepy Eye. He graduated from Sleepy Eye Public and went on to become a Master Electrician. Daniel began his career working at the City of Sleepy Eye. He enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict, serving a tour from 1950-1951 and again from 1951-1953. After serving his country, Daniel returned home and worked at Beech Electric in Sleepy Eye, becoming a Journeyman. Daniel then became a Master Electrician and went on to work at numerous places on his own. Daniel worked on very notable locations like the Rochester Mall, Minnesota State University, and many more. On October 3, 1950, Daniel was united in marriage to B. Randeen Meiners in Lamberton. Their union was blessed with five children. In addition to being a father, Daniel participated at the Legion in Sleepy Eye, IBEW Electric Union – Locals 292 & 343, was a Sleepy Eye PUC Board Member for 19 years, and member of over 50 years with the Masons and the Order of Easter Star where he received the Worthy Patron Honors. Daniel will be dearly missed by all those that knew him. Blessed be his memory.