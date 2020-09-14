1/1
Darlene R. Hansen
Darlene R. Hansen age 90, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on September 7, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Funeral Service will be held at the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Evan, MN, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 to 10 am at the church. In keeping with the MN Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines including face masks, social distancing and gathering limits will be followed. The clergy will be Pastor Rebecca Krogstad. Interment will be at the Prairieville Cemetery in Evan. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Darlene Rose (Olsen) Hansen was born on August 13, 1930 in a farm house on the Warren Newton farm in Buena Vista County, rural Newell, IA to Francis & Catherine (Erickson) Olsen. She lived on the Newton farm until March 1, 1932 when she and her family moved to the Rikka Johnson farm located east of Evan, MN. She lived there until 1945 when they moved to the Harry Peterson farm. Darlene was baptized on Sept. 22, 1930 in the parsonage of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Evan, MN. She attended country school District 58. She was confirmed on April 2, 1944. The church has always been an important part of her life. Darlene graduated valedictorian of her class in 1948, she then attended normal teacher's training in Lamberton. She taught Sunday school for many years, belonged to the Women's Auxiliary, was the church financial secretary for 14 years, president of the WELCA, treasurer of St. Matthew's Church, member of the Red Hat Society and Homemakers Extension Club. Darlene married Odin Hansen on June 16, 1949 at St. Matthew's Church. Darlene and Odin liked to travel, fish and search out family history.
She is survived by her children, Dean (Kathy) Hansen, Charles (Barbara) Hansen, Philip (Christie) Hansen, Eunice Hansen (Mark Olson), 8 grandchildren, Andrew, Katie, Michael, Joseph, Cindy, Erica, Losha, Galina, 8 great-grandchildren, Blake, Graysen, Evan, Hadlee, Kinley, McKoy, Maverick and Declan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Odin and grandson, Matthew.

Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
