David H. Logue, 79 of Rochester, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at River Bend Assisted Living. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN 55901). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at MN State Veterans Cemetery in Preston. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Logue family. To leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
David Howard Logue was born May 26, 1940 to Howard and Eleanor (Coughlin) Logue in Boulder, Colo. He graduated from Cedaredge High School in Colorado in 1958. From 1958-1967, he proudly served in the United States Navy. On Nov. 29, 1968 he married Roberta "Birdie" Lurth in St. Peter. The couple moved to LaCrosse, Wis., Auburn, Neb., and then to Sleepy Eye, where David worked for the Public Utility Company retiring in 2004. They moved to Rochester in 2011. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on small engines and crossword puzzles. David loved to joke and was often seen laughing.
David is survived by his wife, Birdie of Rochester; two sons: Kevin Logue of Fountain, and Bryan (Kelly) Logue of St. Paul; five grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly (Bob) Kibler of Golden Valley, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
