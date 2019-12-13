|
David Michael McDowell,78, of Sleepy Eye, died on Dec.11, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 12 p.m., visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The clergy will be Msgr. John Richter. Interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
David Michael McDowell was born on May 19, 1941 in Indianapolis, Ind., to James and Cora (Wood) McDowell. He graduated from South Pointe High School in Tucson, Ariz., in 1959 and attended Vo-Tech for two years. He married Claire Hittesdorf on May 5, 1973 in San Diego, Calif. He entered the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in July of 1980. David served three tours in Vietnam. After attending Vo-Tech he re-enlisted in the Navy and served from 1982 until 1990. After David and Claire moved to Sleepy Eye in 1990, he went to work for Community Co-op in Essig. In his free time, he enjoyed kayaking, canoeing, fishing and tying/making lures.
He is survived by his wife, Claire McDowell of Sleepy Eye; sons: Michael (SuHua) McDowell of Fremont, Calif., Aaron McDowell of Syracuse, N.Y., Christopher (Satoko) McDowell of Whispering Pines, Neb., Magnus (Kristine) McDowell of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren: Journey McDowell, Hina McDowell, Kosei McDowell; siblings: Joe Frazier of Hereford, Ariz., Bernie McDowell of Tucson, Ariz., Lynn (Ray) Pompey of Lancaster, Calif., Cathy (Ray) Travers of Tucson, Ariz., Kenny (Linda) McDowell of Tucson, Ariz., and Peggy McDowell of Pasadena, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; sister, Claudia Shinkel; a sister in infancy and two brothers in infancy.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019