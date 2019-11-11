Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Delores T. Guldan

Delores T. Guldan Obituary
Delores T. Guldan, 90, of Sleepy Eye, died on Nov. 9, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Friday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception will follow in the church social room. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
