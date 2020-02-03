Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Delphine C. Sorensen

Delphine C. Sorensen Obituary
Delphine C. Sorensen, 92, of Sleepy Eye, formerly of Comfrey died on Jan. 31, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Memorial Service will be held at the Sleepy Eye Care Center Chapel, on Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. The clergy will be Rev. Robert Springer. Interment will be at the Albion Lutheran Cemetery, rural St. James. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Delphine C. Sorensen was born on April 10, 1927 in Albion Township, the daughter of Christopher and Emma (Christensen) Odegard. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Sleepy Eye Public High School. Delphine worked at Pietrus Foods, was a CNA in the Cities and worked at the Comfrey Grocery Store. She married Ivan Sorensen at Albion Church in Rural St. James by Rev. Walter Holtan. After marriage Delphine was a homemaker and helped on the farm. She lived at Countryside for the past year and a half. She was a member of several church committees and enjoyed dancing, sewing, helping Ivan with parades and helping on the farm.
She is survived by son, Damone Sorensen; grandson, Alexander Sorensen; sister, Elaine Sorensen, all of Comfrey,. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ivan in 2013 and a sister, Lolita in infancy.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2020
