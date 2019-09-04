|
Diane Marie Bauer, 70, of Sleepy Eye, died on Aug. 21, 2019, at Franklin Rehab and Health in Franklin. Graveside Service will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1p.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Allina Hospice of New Ulm. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Diane Marie Bauer was born on Nov. 26, 1948 in Sleepy Eye, the daughter of Leonard and Hazel (Jennings) Krueger. She grew up in Sleepy Eye and graduated from Sleepy Eye Public. Diane worked at the Sleepy Eye Greenhouse. She is a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the VFW Auxiliary, and the Legion Auxiliary. Diane enjoyed gardening and watching TV.
She is survived by her daughters: Christine Bauer of Mankato and Jennifer Bauer of New Ulm; brothers: Emil Krueger of Columbus, Mo.; Larry (Shannon) Krueger of Lafayette; sisters: Darlene Konz of Olivia; Delores Krueger of Sleepy Eye; Audrey (Johnnie) Hines of Deltona, Fla.; and Elaine (Dan) Pletsch of Chuckey, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Mary Marie Bauer, and brother, John Krueger.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019