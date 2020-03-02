|
|
Dolores Sellner 93, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 28, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2020