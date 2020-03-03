|
Dolores Sellner, 93, of Sleepy Eye, died Feb. 28, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Dolores was born Dec. 8, 1926, at Loretta Hospital in New Ulm, to Louis and Agnes Picker Rewitzer. She lived on a farm near Nicollet for the first ten years of her life and then moved to a farm near Gaylord. Dolores graduated from Gaylord High School in 1945 and the College of St. Benedict in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics. She taught at Cleveland, Graceville, and Olivia. On Feb. 14, 1953, she married Otto A. Sellner, Jr. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Gaylord. Together they operated a dairy farm and raised five children. Dolores enjoyed working on the farm, gardening, cooking, being outdoors, old time music, and being with family. Dolores was a person with a strong Catholic faith and involved in many church activities.
Dolores is survived by her children: Diane (Dennis) Krzmarzick, Mike (Judy) Sellner, Brian Sellner and special friend Dora Cook, all of Sleepy Eye, Renee (Bill) Petersen of New Ulm, Brenda (Glenn) Anderson of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Stephanie (Rob) McMillan, Jeremy (Mackenzie) Krzmarzick, Jenna (Elias) Webster, Matt Sellner and special friend Callie, Rebecca (Ryan) Pierson, Kelsey (Landon) Seidl, Kyle (Autumn) Sellner, Joe, Erik, Sarah, and Andrea Petersen, Chandra (Randy) Baker, Sonni (Tony) Buerskin, Mikail Sellner, and Katherine Petersen, and 11 great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by her sisters: Bernice Ricke of Morgan, and Catherine (Ed) Sweere of Mankato; and sister-in-law, Bernadette Fischer of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto; an infant grandson, Nicholas Sellner.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020