Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald "Don" Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Don" Edward Hale


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Don" Edward Hale Obituary
Donald E. Hale, 86, of Sleepy Eye, passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Memorial Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Interment will be at Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan. Military rites will be provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Reception to be held at the Railway Bar & Grill following the burial. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Donald "Don" Edward Hale was born May 20, 1933 in Eden Township, Brown County to Edward and Belle (Kuelbs) Hale. He worked at Battig Sawmill north of Sleepy Eye and Del Monte. Don married Velma Waggle on May 13, 1956. Don was drafted into the Army in 1957. Velma joined Don and they lived in Kansas City, Kan., Fort Carson, Colo., and other cities as he was moved around in the Army. Don served until the death of his father in 1959 and received an honorable discharge from the Army at that time. Don then took over the operation of the family farm with his mother. In the late 1970's, Don opened Hale's Welding & Repair Shop which he ran for many years with his son Lee. Don loved to hunt, especially pheasants. One of the best memories is the first deer he ever shot on a trip up north with his son and grandson, Dustin. Don was known for his stories and enjoyed visiting with his family, friends, and neighbors.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Velma; his children: son Lee (Ann Iverson) Hale and daughter Lisa (Allen) Riederer; grandchildren: Justina (Chris) Andree, Dustin (Heather) Hale, Marc Riederer, and Eric Riederer. His great-grandchildren: Nickolas Hale, Morgan Hale, Gavin Andree, and Hunter Hale.Don was proceeded in death by father, Edward; infant daughter, Lori; mother Belle, and sister Arlene.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald "Don"'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now