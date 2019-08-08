|
Donald E. Hale, 86, of Sleepy Eye, passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Memorial Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Interment will be at Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan. Military rites will be provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Reception to be held at the Railway Bar & Grill following the burial. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Donald "Don" Edward Hale was born May 20, 1933 in Eden Township, Brown County to Edward and Belle (Kuelbs) Hale. He worked at Battig Sawmill north of Sleepy Eye and Del Monte. Don married Velma Waggle on May 13, 1956. Don was drafted into the Army in 1957. Velma joined Don and they lived in Kansas City, Kan., Fort Carson, Colo., and other cities as he was moved around in the Army. Don served until the death of his father in 1959 and received an honorable discharge from the Army at that time. Don then took over the operation of the family farm with his mother. In the late 1970's, Don opened Hale's Welding & Repair Shop which he ran for many years with his son Lee. Don loved to hunt, especially pheasants. One of the best memories is the first deer he ever shot on a trip up north with his son and grandson, Dustin. Don was known for his stories and enjoyed visiting with his family, friends, and neighbors.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Velma; his children: son Lee (Ann Iverson) Hale and daughter Lisa (Allen) Riederer; grandchildren: Justina (Chris) Andree, Dustin (Heather) Hale, Marc Riederer, and Eric Riederer. His great-grandchildren: Nickolas Hale, Morgan Hale, Gavin Andree, and Hunter Hale.Don was proceeded in death by father, Edward; infant daughter, Lori; mother Belle, and sister Arlene.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019