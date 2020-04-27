|
Donald Schumacher, 87, formerly of Wanda, died on April 24, 2020, at his home in Redwood Falls. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 1, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Wanda. The clergy will be Father Tony Hesse. Interment will be at St. Mathias Catholic Cemetery in Wanda. If you wish to show your respect and to honor Don, please, using social distancing, stand along or stay in your car on Main Street as the funeral procession leaves the church and travels to St. Mathias Cemetery for a private family burial on Friday at approximately 11:40 to 11:50 a.m. Please do not follow the procession to the cemetery. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Donald Schumacher was born on Feb. 28, 1933 on the family farm in Leavenworth Township, six miles southwest of Sleepy Eye, to Carl and Loretta (Helget) Schumacher. He was baptized at the Church of Japanese Martyrs in Leavenworth. He attended country school at District 44 through 8th grade and then St. Mary's High School in Sleepy Eye, graduating in May of 1950. After graduation, he began working at the Wanda State Bank in Wanda. On March 5, 1953, he was drafted into the US Army, receiving basic training at Fort Riley, KS. Don then served in Korea for 1 ½ years with the 24th and 7th Divisions returning to the US in February 1955 with the rank of SFC. He then continued back to work at Wanda State Bank. On April 20, 1955, Don married Donna Bauer at St. Mary's Church in Sleepy Eye after a 5-year courtship. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2020. In 2000, after 50 years of banking and 22 of those serving as President and CEO, Don retired. During his life at Wanda, he was city clerk for 12 years, mayor for 13 years, served on the fire department for 39 years and 12 as the fire chief, and served on the Wanda Commercial Club and acted as the secretary and treasurer. Don also managed the Wanda Legion Hall, was a Jr. Softball League coach, and enjoyed playing Santa. He enjoyed working with his wife in her large flower garden and small vegetable garden, in the summer he was on the lawn mower and the winter on the snowblower, and in his spare time he would be in his shop working on his collection of Nash cars.
Don is survived by his wife, Donna of Redwood Falls; children: Melanie Schumacher of Montgomery, Randall Schumacher of Livingston, MT., Mark (Keiko) Schumacher of Kamakura, Japan, Gina (Phil) Sarge of Raleigh, N.C., Pat (Tom) Whittaker of Wanda, and Tim (Melissa) Schumacher of Roseville; 11 grandchildren: Angie O'Brien, Donald Rohlik, Brooke Flesner, Maggie Littlefield, Ana and Seth Schumacher, Kelsey and Hannah Schumacher, Carmella Whittaker, and Ted and Logan Sarge; five great grandchildren; sisters: Bernice Manderfeld and Marjorie Friederich; brothers: Myron (Eldoris) Schumacher and Jim (Bonnie) Schumacher; and brother-in-law, Leo Schroepfer. Don was preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Laura Schumacher; sister, Phyllis Schroepfer; and brothers-in-law: Jim Manderfeld and Bob Friederich.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020