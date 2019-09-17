|
Donna Marie Helget, 87, of Sleepy Eye, died on Sept. 16, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. There will be a Christian Mothers Rosary at 4 p.m., and a Parish Prayer Service at 7 p.m., both Friday at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski and Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete notice will follow.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019