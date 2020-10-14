Dorothy Christensen

Dorothy L. (Beltz) Christensen, 87, of Sleepy Eye died on October 9, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye.
Funeral Service was held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sleepy Eye on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. The clergy as Pastor Nathan Luong. Interment was at the Hauges Cemetery near Fairfax. Memorials are preferred to Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Dorothy L. (Beltz) Christensen was born on April 30, 1933 in Renville County to Spencer and Anne (Nesburg) Berg. She grew up near Fairfax where she attended school. Dorothy married Harold Beltz in 1950 and the couple made their home in rural Sleepy Eye where they farmed for many years. They moved to Sleepy Eye in 1972, Harold preceded her in death in 1974. She later married Victor Christensen in 1977. Dorothy worked for many years as a cook at various places including the Sleepy Eye Hospital, Orchid Inn, Eddie C's and Country Side. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, crocheting and especially her family! Dorothy was a member of the Red Hats and Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Rita) Beltz of New Ulm, Richard (Nancy) Beltz of Alexandria, Cheryl (Dave) Peterson of Mankato, Scott (Deb) Beltz, Dan (Sheila) Beltz, Kristie (Dan) Tauer and Jody (Vicky) Beltz all of Sleepy Eye; 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; three step-children, Madalynn Ronning, Douglas Christensen and Jeffrey (Doreen) Christensen and several step-grandchildren; sister, Jean Hillmann of Fairfax; sisters-in-law, Inga Beltz of Fairfax, Pat Beltz of Champlin, Nancy Berg of Minnetonka and aunt Bernice Halvorson of Cambridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Harold Beltz; second husband, Victor Christensen; great-granddaughter, Jordan; sister, Mary Ann Larsen; and brother, Bob Berg.