Edith G. Jensen, 92, of Sleepy Eye, died on Nov. 27, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m., at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Funeral Service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sleepy Eye on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The clergy will be Nathanael Mayhew. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye at 1:45 p.m. Reception will follow the service at the church fellowship hall. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com
Edith Grace Jensen was born on March 8, 1927 in Gaylord, Sibley Township, the daughter of August and Edna (Hahn) Manthey. She was baptized on March 27, 1927 and confirmed April 6 1941 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Gaylord. She grew up in Gaylord and attended school there. On Nov. 12, 1947, Edith was united in marriage to Gilbert Jensen at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Gaylord. The couple made their home in Sleepy Eye. Edith was a charter member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, being with the members in fellowship, Bible classes, ladies meetings and at church services. Edith used her gifts to do the Lord's work and she enjoyed volunteering at Immanuel Lutheran College in Eau Claire, Wis. Edith left this life to be with her Lord.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gilbert in 2007 and brother, Earl Manthey and sisters: Ethel Frederickson, Amy Lieder and sister-in-law, Mayme Jensen.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019