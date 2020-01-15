|
Edward M. Blackstad 77, of Sleepy Eye, died on January 15, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sleepy Eye, on Tuesday, January 21, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Interment will be at La Salle Cemetery in La Salle, following the luncheon. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2020