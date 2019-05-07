|
|
Edward "Eddie" Wurtzberger, 40, of New Ulm died Friday, May 3 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be 11 A.M., Thursday, May 9, at United Church of Christ in New Ulm with Pastor Rachal Keefe officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 P.M., Wednesday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm and will continue for one hour prior to the time of service at church on Thursday. To leave an online condolence for his family or to sign the guest book go to www.mvfh.org.
Edward Gerald Wurtzberger was born May 9, 1978 in Long Branch, New Jersey to Tony and Geraldine (Lehmann) Wurtzberger. He was a 1996 graduate of ALC and later South Center College in Mankato with and AA Degree in nursing. Eddie was united in marriage to Sheila Frauendienst on September 8, 2007 in New Ulm. He was employed at New Ulm Medical Center as a nurse. Eddie enjoyed running, lifting, camping, working, watching the brothers playing sports, grilling, playing poker and being with his family.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Sheila "Mama" Wurtzberger of New Ulm; sons: Adrean, Payten, Taven and Myles Wurtzberger; his father, Tony "Papa" Wurtzberger of New Ulm; and a sister, Sandra (Scott) Martel of Milford, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Cruse; and grandmother Eleanor Wurtzberger.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 7 to May 9, 2019