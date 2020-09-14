Elaine Mae Petersen age 97, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on September 11, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Funeral Service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sleepy Eye, MN, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30 am. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the church. COVID-19 rules and regulations will be followed, include Social Distancing and use of Masks and church seating will be limited. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong Interment will be at the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Elaine Mae Petersen was born on May 21, 1923 in Evan, MN to William & Ida (Kragh) Mikaelsen. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Evan. Elaine graduated from Morgan High School in 1940 and from Lamberton Teacher's Training Class in 1941. She taught at rural school District #107 in Redwood County for 2 years and at District 57 Brown County for 3 years. She married Arne Petersen on March 23, 1946. They farmed southeast of Evan until 1980 when they retired and moved to Sleepy Eye. Elaine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye since 1996 and a former member of St. Mathew's in Evan where she taught Sunday School and participated in Ladies aid and Bible Study, sang in the choir and was a church organist. Elaine and Arne had enjoyed vacation times at Lake Amelia and winter in Apache Junction, AZ. Elaine enjoyed doing crafts, playing cards and being with friends; but most of all treasured spending time with her family. Elaine took an interest in everyone she met and was a friend to many. She spent many hours working on family genealogy and in 1993 completed a 192 page book of family pictures, stories and documents. She gave a copy to everyone in the family!
Elaine is survived by sons, Gary (Alice) Petersen of St. Paul, MN, Ron (Bev) Petersen of Sleepy Eye, MN, daughter, Jan (Marty) Novotny of Willmar, MN, grandchildren, Alicia (Chris) Runquist, Brian (Rachel) Petersen, Steve (Laura) Petersen, Katie (John) Lanoue, Dan (Natalie) Petersen, Mike (Emily) Petersen, Peter Novotny, Andrew Novotny, Jen (Curt) Morgan, great grandchildren; Anna & Luke Runquist, Alexis & Molly Petersen, Sammy & Willie Petersen, Landon, Theo & Levi Petersen, Connor, Carson, Caroline & Cooper Lanoue, Stella Petersen and Hadley & Addison Morgan. Also survived by nieces, Connie DeGrote and Arlene Vasquez and extended family in Denmark. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arne in 2002 and sister, Agnes (Arthur) Miller.