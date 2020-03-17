|
Elmer Edward Rosin, 97, of Nicollet died peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. A private family only service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nicollet. Pastor Timothy Smith will officiate, and burial will take place in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Nicollet American Legion Honor Guard. Due to current social constraints, there will not be a public visitation or service. The funeral will be live streamed on the Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes Facebook page. To view the service, simply "like" the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home's Facebook page, and tune in at 11 a.m., on Saturday. To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nicollet, the Sleepy Eye Sportsman's Club Boating and Bobbers, or the donor's choice.
Elmer Edward Rosin was born March 31, 1922 in Hoffman, Minnesota to Edward and Marie (Truebenback) Rosin. Elmer proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946. On September 27, 1949, Elmer was united in marriage to Mavis Westphal in St. Clair. This union blessed the couple with three daughters and a son. After marriage, the couple farmed in Oshawa Township, Nicollet County. Besides his work on the farm, there were a variety of hobbies he enjoyed in life. He loved taking in nature spending time on the lakes fishing, or splitting wood on the farm. As a jack of all trades, Elmer could always be found tinkering on something that needed repair. To socialize, he enjoyed cracking walnuts, and playing a good game of cards with family and friends. Elmer was a devout and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nicollet where he served on the church council as well as the school board. Elmer was also a member of the Nicollet American Legion where he volunteered many hours over the years. Elmer was proud of his faith, his farm, and his family. He loved every moment he got to spend with his family, and especially loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Many great memories were made celebrating birthdays and other family gatherings over the years. Although Elmer lived a long and wonderful life, he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Countless memories will stay in the hearts of all who knew him best. Blessed be those memories.
Elmer is survived by daughters: Shirley (Norman) Krienke of Sleepy Eye, Linda (Jay) Dorn of Nicollet, Carol (Duane) Flygare of Winthrop; his son, Stanley (Clarice) Rosin of Nicollet; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mavis Rosin who passed in 2011; his sister: Irma Maas, Ailice Schlaak, Gloria Oachs; and his brothers: Marvin Rosin, and Roger Rosin.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020