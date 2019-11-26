|
Eugene N. Braun age 72, of Sleepy Eye, died on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m., and will continue on Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Honors by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Reception to follow at Serviceman's Club in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Eugene N. Braun was born on March 23, 1947 in Sleepy Eye, the son of Wendelin and Delrose (Berberich) Braun. He graduated from Morgan High School. He married Nancy Lee Groebner on May 19, 1971. Gene worked at the lumber yard and Anderson Custom Processing retiring in 2011. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Sleepy Eye.
He is survived by his children: Cory of New Ulm, Danelle of Sleepy Eye, Katie (Brandon) Miller of New Ulm; siblings: Richard of Fairmont, Phyllis (John) Griebel of Searles, Marlys (Larry) Zeig of New Ulm, Larry (LaVonn) of Sleepy Eye, Sue (Dan) Helget of Sleepy Eye, Michael (Lori) of Comfrey, Barb (Rick) Nelson of North Port, Fla., Lyle (Susie) Braun of Temecula, Calif., Curt (Heidi) of New Ulm, Ronnie (Michelle) of El Cajon, Calif., eight grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delrose in 2006; father, Wendelin in 2014; brother, Wendelin Jr. in infancy and grandson, Ricky Nelson Jr.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019