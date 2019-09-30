|
Florence Appel, 79, of Sleepy Eye, died Sept. 19, 2019, at Ridgeway on 23rd in New Ulm. Visitation will be Friday, Oc. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye and will continue on Saturday from 8 until 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Florence was born on Feb. 21, 1940 to Isidor and Mary (Preisinger) Faerber in New Ulm. She was raised in New Ulm and attended Trinity Catholic School. Florence met and married the love of her life, Robert J. Appel, and were united in marriage on Oct.10, 1959. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. In her youth, she was involved in 4-H. She had a great love for the arts and animals her entire life. Florence worked for Tony Eckstein Veterinary Clinic for many years where she proudly groomed dogs and assisted with the care of many animals. In 1972, after Florence left the Clinic, Robert and she began their business, Captain Clean Inc. They continued the business for over 25 years. Florence will always be remembered for her gourmet holiday meals, the many elaborate dinner parties she and Robert hosted, and her joy of cooking and baking and sharing her recipes and treats with family, friends, and neighbors. She was loved and will be missed by many. Florence had many hobbies and interests which included painting, crocheting, needle point, word puzzles, golfing, playing poker, and watching the Wheel of Fortune. With her big heart, she was also very involved with civic organizations and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Florence was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye.
She is survived by her son, Steve Appel and wife, Karen and their two children: Riley and Emily Appel; brothers: Isidor Faerber II of New Ulm, Mark Faerber of St. Cloud, and George Faerber of Alaska; sisters: Sister Gretchen of Ohio and Polly Haefner of Madelia. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Appel; infant daughter, Rebecca Appel; her parents: Isidor and Mary Faerber; brothers: Stanley Faerber and Joseph Faerber; sisters: Marie Wolf and Loretta Windschitl.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2019