|
|
Frank H. Hoffmann Jr. 85 of New Ulm died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Due to current social constraints, a private family prayer service will be held at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes-North Chapel in New Ulm. Burial will take place in the Soldier's Rest Section of the New Ulm City Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org
Frank Henry Hoffmann Jr. was born May 11, 1934, in Sigel Township to Frank Sr. and Agnes (Schaeffler) Hoffmann. He attended country grade school in Clearlake country school, and later went to work on his family's farm. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Europe. After his time in the service, Frank went back to work on the family farm where he worked his entire career as a dedicated farmer with his brother Ray. Besides his work on the farm, there were a variety of hobbies Frank enjoyed in life. As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting. As a social man, Frank enjoyed bowling, trips to Jackpot, and visiting with his morning coffee group. He was a devout member of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the St. Joseph/St. Elizabeth Catholic United, the New Ulm American Legion and VFW. Frank will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Farewell to the luckiest man in Sigel Township. Blessed be his memory.
Frank is survived by his sister, Angeline Kral of New Ulm; his beloved farm companion dogs, Queenie and Tootsie; and his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Raymond and Hugo Hoffmann; and brother-in-law, Edward F. Kral.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2020