Gaylord Schueler, 73, of New Ulm died on October 15, 2020, at New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. COVID-19 rules and regulations will be followed including use of masks and social distancing. The clergy will be Pastor Rebecca Krogstad. Interment will be at the Brookville-Dannebod Cemetery, rural Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Gaylord Lee Schueler was born on October 18, 1946 in Sleepy Eye, the son of Waldemar and Florence (Marks) Schueler. He grew up and attended Country School District #60 and later Sleepy Eye Public School. After his schooling Gaylord worked at Pietrus Produce, Del Monte, MRCI and most currently Martin Luther College. He also helped neighbors with farm work. He was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Cobden and was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Evan. Gaylord enjoyed his time at the college and he also enjoyed fishing, spending time on the farm, long walks, gardening and feeding the birds. He was a gentle soul with a big heart!
Survivors include his brothers, Gerald (Linda) Schueler, Dennis (Janice) Schueler and Allen (Judy) Schueler, sister-in-law, Elaine Schueler, all of Sleepy Eye and special friend of 25 years Linda Wendt of New Ulm and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, niece, Sandy Schroepfer and brother, Merle.