Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Gerald A. Weiss

Gerald A. Weiss Obituary
Gerald A. Weiss, 81, of Sleepy Eye, died on Nov. 5, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Monday from 8:30 until 10 a.m., at the church. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military honors by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Reception to be held in the church social room following the burial. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete notice will follow.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019
