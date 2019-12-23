Home

Gladys L. Zarn

Gladys L. Zarn Obituary
Gladys L. Zarn, 93, of Sleepy Eye, died on Dec. 20, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 10 am to 11:15 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Memorial Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11:15 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception to follow the burial at the Railway Bar & Grill. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete notice will follow next week.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
