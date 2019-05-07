|
|
Harold A. Wersal, 93, of Morgan, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Gil-Mor Manor in Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, May 10, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan, with burial to follow in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Morgan. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus will lead the Rosary at 3:30 p.m., at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue prior to the service from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Harold A. Wersal, the son of William and Mary (Roiger) Wersal, was born on Aug. 31, 1925 in Springfield. He went to District 59 Country School and two years at St. Raphael's Catholic School. Harold married Mary "Lena" Sellner on April 14, 1948 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. After they were married they lived and farmed east of Springfield till 1950, then moved to a farm in Eden Township in Brown County, east of Morgan. In 1972 they moved to a farm west of Morgan. He and Lena retired in May of 1992 into Morgan. In 2017 they moved to an apartment at Gil Haven and then Gil-Mor Manor in Morgan. Harold was a farmer and cattle dealer for 44 years, which he truly enjoyed. Harold established Wersal Livestock which is now being carried on by two of his sons. Harold was active at St. Michael's as a Knights of Columbus member, Catholic Aid, Trustee, Catholic Order of Foresters and Eucharistic Minister. Harold enjoyed helping others by volunteering in the Lions, picking up aluminum cans for St. Michael's School, the Boy Scouts and working at Farmfest in the summers. He enjoyed going to auctions, playing cards, going to countless church dinners and many social gatherings. He especially loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren and many friends.
He is survived by his children: Marie Lindquist of St. James, Gerard (Cindy) Wersal of Prior Lake, Joseph (Sharon) Wersal of Winthrop, Rosann (Alan) Plotz of Clements, Gregory (Kristin) Wersal of Morgan. Siblings: Lucille (Norman) Hacker of Morgan, Mary Ann Veit of New Ulm, Madonna (Albert) Ebent of Springfield and brother-in-law, Art Sellner of Sleepy Eye. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Mary 'Lena'; Son, Dennis Wersal; grandson, Nicholas Wersal; son-in-law, Ron Lindquist; Brothers: Leonard Wersal and William Wersal Jr.; Sisters: Irene Groebner, Evelyn Kastner; Sisters-in-law: Dorothy Wersal, Edith Rosenstengel, Marion Sellner, Cecilia Hornick, Dorothy Wersal; Brothers-in-law: Clem Hacker, Leo Veit, George Groebner, Clarence Hornick, John Rosenstengel, LeRoy Weisensel and Ray Kastner. Blessed be his memory.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 7 to May 9, 2019