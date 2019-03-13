|
|
Harold "Dick" Current, 87, passed away Feb. 24, 2019, at his home in Longmont, Colo. Funeral services were held February 28, in Longmont. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneral chapel.com.
Harold was born Feb. 1, 1932, in Sleepy Eye, the son of Angeline and Lyle Current. He graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1949. In 1951, Harold enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in Texas, Mississippi and Colorado. He was an Airman 1st Class Radar Specialist in the 68th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Japan. Harold was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the UN Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and received an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1955. Harold married Muriel Battig on June 29, 1963, and was blessed with two daughters, Sandra and Jeanie. He worked for IBM for 32 years in Iowa, New York, New Jersey, and Florida before settling in Colorado in 1966. He retired in 1990. Harold was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Longmont, Colo. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Harold is survived by his wife Muriel; sister, Donna Current of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Ronald (Ramona) Current of New Ulm; daughters: Sandra DiNatale and Jeanie (David) Vela; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: William Current, Gerald Current and Duane Current.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019