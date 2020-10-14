Heidi Ibbeson

Heidi D. Ibberson, 47, of Sleepy Eye passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by her children. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Pastor Nathan Scharf will officiate, and private burial will follow in Fort Ridgely Cemetery in rural Fairfax.? Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and will continue from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines must be practiced, and all guests in attendance at the visitation and funeral will be required to wear a mask. To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guestbook, go to www.mvfh.org.
Heidi Dawn Kirchner was born on November 2, 1972 in Springfield to Dean and Ramona (Krohn) Kirchner. She graduated from Sleepy Eye Public High School in 1991. Heidi was united in marriage to Todd Ibberson on August 30, 2014 in Duluth. After high school, Heidi went on to provide daycare for 13 years, and later worked at 3M in New Ulm. Heidi was a dedicated mom first and foremost. She took so much pride in her family, her fur-babies, and especially in her role as Grandma. She loved spoiling her grandkids. Heidi always had a free spirit personality, was always the life of the party, and could easily make a positive impact on anyone she met. She enjoyed learning about history and watching documentaries. Heidi loved everything about Fall, including going on car rides looking for deer, enjoying the fall colors, and also loved watching the Minnesota Vikings. She had a beautiful heart, always had words of encouragement, and most importantly a very strong faith in Christ, in which she would spend hours talking about His word, His promises, and the beautiful journey He has planned. Although her time was short on earth and was called home to Heaven, she has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Todd Ibberson of Sleepy Eye; daughters, Saydi (Nolan) Helget of Sleepy Eye, Laura (significant other, Cory Schumacher) Martinka of Sleepy Eye and Skylar Zuhlsdorf of New Ulm; son, Nick (significant other, Larissa Krebs) Martinka of Sleepy Eye; step-son, Carter Ibberson of Sleepy Eye; two grandchildren, Jack and Madden; and one grandchild on the way; sisters, Tammy (Jerry) Balster of Florida and Carmen Halvorson of Spicer; and brothers, Terry and Keith Kirchner, both of Sleepy Eye. She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Kirchner; a brother-in-law, Lane Halvorson; father-in-law, Francis Ibberson; and mother-in-law, Sharon Ibberson. Blessed be her memory.