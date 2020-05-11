Home

Helen Lorrine Fohl was born on July 14, 1920, in Latimer, Iowa, one of seven children. Her life changed dramatically at age four when her mother died and she went to live with her mother's friend, Anna Christensen and her family in Evan. Growing up with the Christensen's, she was encouraged to attend school where she eventually graduated as valedictorian of her high school.Helen taught school in Minnesota where she received a teaching certificate from Mankato State College in 1940. Helen served as a classroom teacher and librarian for Beaverton Public Schools from 1955 to 1983. Michael Fohl and Helen Anderson met while in high school and were married in Minnesota after Mick served three years in the armed forces. Helen's humor, love, spunk and competitiveness are well known characteristics of this most beloved woman who went to be with the Lord on a sunny morning, May 6, 2020. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Memorial gifts may be made to:  St. Matthew Lutheran Foundation, 10390 SW Canyon Road, Beaverton OR 97005. Please visit www.finleysunsethills.com to read full obituary.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 11 to May 18, 2020
