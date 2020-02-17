|
|
Irene Rose Hauser 93, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb.16, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye.There will be a Christian Mothers Rosary at 4 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 am. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020