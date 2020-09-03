1/1
Irene Schmitt
1942 - 2020
Irene Schmitt age 77, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on April 26, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Memorial Services will be held Saturday September 5th at 2pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sleepy Eye, friends may call on the family from Noon to 2pm prior to the service. COVID-19 rules and regulations will be followed. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Irene Gerda (Mauer) Schmitt was born on July 11, 1942 in Germany to Julian and Else (Strelow) Mauer. Irene attended nursing school in Germany and received the degree of "Doctor's Assistant" on March 1, 1961. Nursing was a true calling for Irene. Irene was employed by the Sleepy Eye Municipal Hospital for over 30 years, during which she was awarded "Employee of the Year" in 2001. Irene met her husband, Gerald D Schmitt, Sr in Mannheim, Germany while he was stationed there in the US Army. They were wed on January 29, 1965 and to this union 2 children were born, Gerald Jr, and Christine. Family and faith were central to Irene's life. Irene enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, reading, flowers and attending the many activities of her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she also served on the WELCA Board and was an active member of the church quilting group and other church activities. Irene was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. Being involved in the "Social Committee" for the Sleepy Eye Hospital, she made and donated an afghan for their raffle fundraiser every year.
She is survived by son Gerald, Jr. (Doreen) Schmitt of Searles, MN, daughter Christine (Peter) Hawkinson of Sioux City, IA, grandchildren Joshua (Mindy) Hawkinson, Sioux City, IA, Elyse (Trey) Sweeney, Omaha, NE, Leah Schmitt and Laura Schmitt of Searles, MN, sisters, Renate (Dieter) Prigger, Lubeck Germany, Gisela Fischer, Heilbronn, Germany, and many nieces and nephews throughout The United States and Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Sr, her parents Julian and Else, brothers Horst, Herbert and Ulrich of Germany, sister in laws and brother in laws, Gladys and Leo Haala, Mary and Donald Walters, Wallace and Pauline Schmitt and niece Lori Gordon.

Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
SEP
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
