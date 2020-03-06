Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Irene Sprenger, 92, of rural Comfrey, died on March 4, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Wednesday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. There will be a Parish Prayer Service at 5 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 11 at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs in Leavenworth. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020
